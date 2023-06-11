Bensalem

Philadelphia man critically hurt in Bensalem hit-and-run

Officials in Bucks County are seeking help from the public after a 42-year-old man was hurt in a hit-and-run along Route 1 in Bensalem on Saturday

By Hayden Mitman

A Hyundai Sonata that police are seeking following a hit-and-run incident in Bensalem.
Bensalem Police Department

Law enforcement officials in Bucks County are seeking help from the public to identify the owner of a vehicle that fled after hitting a man crossing Route 1 in Bensalem on Saturday night.

According to police, at about 9:11 p.m., a 42-year-old man from Philadelphia was struck while attempting to cross the roadway in front of the Lincoln Motel.

Law enforcement officials said that as the man crossed the street, he was struck by a 2015-2017 white Hyundai Sonata.

The vehicle stopped after the crash, and officials said the male driver stepped out and looked at the victim lying in the roadway for a moment, before the driver got back into his car and fled the scene northbound on Route 1.

According to police, the victim was taken to a neaby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police are seeking help from the public to identify the vehicle and driver in this incident. Officials believe the car should have damage to the hood and a broken windshield due to the crash.

If anyone believes they may have information about the location of this vehicle or the driver, law enforcement officials are asking the public to submit an anonymous tip to Bucks County Crime Watch or call Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.

