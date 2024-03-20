Loomis Armored truck security guard robbed at gunpoint in Philadelphia, police say

An armored truck security guard was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon in the East Mount Airy section of Philadelphia, according to police. Three men are wanted in connection to the incident.

The security guard was with a Loomis Armored truck when the robbery happened just after 1 p.m. on the 6900 block of Stenton Avenue, police said.

The guard was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries after he was hit in the head with a weapon, police explained.

The amount of cash taken from the truck is unknown at this time, according to officials. The robbers also got away with the security guard's handgun.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The suspects were dressed in dark clothing and masks. They fled from the scene in a gray Ford Taurus, police said.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Sources told NBC10 that no one is in custody yet and that this robbery is possibly connected to an incident in Ambler, Montgomery County, that involved SWAT on Tuesday night.