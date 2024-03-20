Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, brought in the SWAT team as they warned residents to avoid an area overnight.

Ambler Borough police warned people on Tuesday night about "police activity in the area of North Street and Lindenwold Avenue."

"There is no danger to the public at this time but would like the public to stay out of the area," police said.

Around 10:30 p.m., SkyForce10 captured images of an armored vehicle in front of a home with officers near it.

The area was cleared shortly after midnight.

Police didn't immediately reveal what led them to the mostly residential neighborhood in Ambler.