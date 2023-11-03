Philadelphia

Philadelphia police union announces new president to succeed John McNesby

Roosevelt Poplar will take over as president of FOP Lodge #5 on November 10 after John McNesby steps down.

By Emily Rose Grassi

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police has announced its new president.

The FOP's Board of Directors unanimously elected Roosevelt Poplar to replace John McNesby starting on November 10, according to the organization.

“He’s my go-to guy. He knows more about the ins and outs here," McNesby told NBC10. "I think he's going to step in and he's going to be just fine moving this unit forward."

The organization took to social media to announce the change and congratulate Poplar.

Poplar has been a Philadelphia police officer for 33 years and a member of the Executive Board for 21 years, the FOP said.

McNesby announced his resignation at the end of October after serving as Philadelphia Lodge #5 Fraternal Order of Police president for 15 years.

He has been a polarizing figure during his tenure as FOP president, unapologetically supporting officers involved in high profile police shootings in Philadelphia over the years and clashing with various groups calling for police reform.

