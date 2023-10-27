Philadelphia

Philly police union president John McNesby to resign

John McNesby, the president of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police, will resign on November 10 and take on a new position with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the union announced Friday

After more than 15 years, Philadelphia Lodge #5 Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby will resign, the union announced Friday. 

The FOP – which represents Philadelphia police officers – said McNesby will transition from his leadership role to take on a new position with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. His last day as FOP president will be Nov. 10. 

The FOP will meet next week to elect McNesby’s successor. 

McNesby has been the president of the FOP since 2007. Prior to that, he was a patrol officer and a narcotics officer with the Philadelphia Police Department. 

McNesby has been a polarizing figure during his tenure as FOP president, unapologetically supporting officers involved in high profile police shootings in Philadelphia over the years and clashing with various groups calling for police reform.

The FOP has not yet specified what role McNesby will have in the Commonwealth.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

