Rita's celebrates 40th birthday with epic sweepstakes. Here's how you could win a trip to Italy or Ireland

Happy birthday! Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is marking 40 years this May with an epic sweepstakes for customers.

Now through Sunday, May 26, customers from select states can enter weekly for a chance to win a trip to the destination of their choice: Italy or Iceland, including airfare, hotel for two and more.

The Pennsylvania-based frozen treat destination is not stopping there. Rita’s is sweetening the sweepstakes for 40 lucky participants.

Each week of the sweepstakes, ten randomly selected first-prize winners will receive free Rita’s Italian Ice for a Year.

“This sweepstakes underscores our gratitude to our loyal Rita’s community whose unwavering support has propelled Rita's to become the largest Italian Ice concept in the world serving happiness in over 30 states,” President & CEO of Rita’s Linda Chadwick said in a news release. “Our success story is a testament to the passion and commitment of our fans and franchisees, without whom Rita's wouldn't have reached such heights. As we mark this milestone, we are thrilled to give back and express our heartfelt thanks for four decades of Ice, Custard and Happiness. We can’t wait to make this celebration our most memorable one yet."

Rita's — originally founded in May 1984 — was created by Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo. He wanted to share his prized family recipe, which included real fruit and opened his first shop in Bensalem.

Since then, Rita's has expanded into 30 states across the country with over 550 stores.

For more information and to find your closest location visit ritasice.com.