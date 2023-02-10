Philadelphia Announces Super Bowl Prep — and Poles May Once Again be Greased

Philadelphia may, once again, be planning to grease poles to deter climbers on Super Bowl weekend -- though that hasn't seemed to stop determined fans in the past.

On Friday, the city released a list of road closures, parking restrictions and possible changes to mass transit in preparation for the Super Bowl.

The city's statement also noted that it may grease poles around town, but would not reveal if, when or where poles could be greased.

“The Eagles’ road to Super Bowl LVII fills us with hope, pride and joy,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. “With the team and management already in Arizona for the big game, we want to encourage fans to cheer on safely and responsibly as we send them some brotherly love from home.”

The weekend restrictions essentially mirror how the city prepared earlier this year for the NFC Championship.

Parking

Beginning on Friday, the city said that residents and businesses may begin to see “Temporary No Parking Signs” along the South Broad Street corridor and around City Hall.

The "No Parking Zone" will go into effect on Sunday beginning at noon.

Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours may be relocated.

Road Closures

When the Super Bowl ends on Sunday Night, the city said that there will be temporary traffic closures in the vicinity of City Hall and surrounding Center City streets between 11th and 20th Streets and Spring Garden and Locust Streets.

The 676 ramp at Broad Street, east and west, will also be temporarily closed.

Public Transporation

At the conclusion of Sunday’s game, temporary SEPTA route detours may be put into place and service is subject to change, the city said in a statement.

Visit www.septa.org, and follow @SEPTA on Twitter for real-time travel updates.

Public Safety

Throughout the day, the city said there are plans to provide law-enforcement support, traffic control, and emergency medical services at key locations for public safety.

The city also said that the Philadelphia Police Department are still determining best safety measures for the weekend, "including the greasing of poles, and measures to reduce the risk of injury and public property damage."

But, again, the city said, for public safety reasons, it "is not disclosing if/when the poles will be greased."