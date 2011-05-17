Stay Healthy, Stay Social, Stay Connected

Healthy Week has arrived! From May 21st – 27th, NBC Philadelphia is kicking off a summer of health by encouraging locals to stay active and involved. By finding the best places in the city to participate in social sports, NBC Philadelphia hopes to inspire locals to try new things, improve their fitness and meet new people along the way. NBC Philadelphia’s Social Sports campaign is part of a broader initiative to connect locals with their community and improve Philadelphia’s quality of life. Check out the Philadelphia Sport and Social Club below to find quality venues for a variety of sports that you can get involved with.



Philadelphia Sport and Social Club

3800 Manayunk Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19127

Phone: 215-483-9340

Fax: 215-483-9345

http://www.phillysportandsocialclub.com/

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM

