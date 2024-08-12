Person struck, killed on busy NJ road

Police in New Jersey are investigating after a person was struck and killed along U.S. Route 322 early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened just after midnight, when a pedestrian was attempting to cross U.S. Route 322, near where the roadway crosses Route 55 in Harrison Township.

The pedestrian -- who police have not yet provided further identifying information on -- was struck by a box truck as they attempted to cross the roadway, officials said.

The driver involved stayed at the scene and called 9-1-1, officials said.

The circumstances leading up the deadly crash weren’t immediately clear.

The roadway reopened before daybreak.

An investigation into the incident is underway, according to police.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.