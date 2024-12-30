Man stabbed in the face during argument at Dilworth Park, Philly police say

A man is recovering after he was stabbed in the face during an argument at Dilworth Park in Center City, Philadelphia police said.

The incident occurred Monday around 4:05 p.m. at the stairwell of Dilworth Park leading to SEPTA's 15th Street Station. The 25-year-old victim told police he was arguing with another man when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him once in the face.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition. Responding police officers found a suspect in the stabbing and took him into custody without incident. They have not yet revealed the suspect's identity or the charges he'll face.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.