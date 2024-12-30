Philadelphia

Man stabbed in the face during argument at Dilworth Park, Philly police say

A stabbing occurred at the Dilworth Park stairwell leading to SEPTA's 15th Street Station in Center City, a spokesperson told NBC10

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is recovering after he was stabbed in the face during an argument at Dilworth Park in Center City, Philadelphia police said.

The incident occurred Monday around 4:05 p.m. at the stairwell of Dilworth Park leading to SEPTA's 15th Street Station. The 25-year-old victim told police he was arguing with another man when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him once in the face.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition. Responding police officers found a suspect in the stabbing and took him into custody without incident. They have not yet revealed the suspect's identity or the charges he'll face.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSEPTA
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us