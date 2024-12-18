A second arrest was made and police are seeking a third suspect after an argument led to a shooting that injured three teenagers near the ice rink at Dilworth Park outside of Philadelphia's City Hall last week.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2024, on the west side of City Hall near 15th and Market streets, police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, officers assigned to the area reported hearing four to five gunshots near the ice rink.

The officers moved quickly to the area where the shots were fired and found two 14-year-olds suffering from gunshot wounds, Vanore explained.

"People just coming here to visit, spend a little money and enjoy themselves. And all the sudden terror breaks out for no reason," George Driver, who was visiting Dilworth Park, said.

This all happened adjacent to the ice skating rink when a fight broke out between the teenagers, Vanore said. According to investigators, the fight stemmed from someone bullying the younger brother of one of the teens. During the argument, a gun was fired.

"It's inexcusable," Vanore told reporters at the scene. "Having a gun is dangerous at any venue."

One of the teens, a 14-year-old boy, was shot in the face and taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in extremely critical condition, according to police. A second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was shot in the thigh and listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Police confirmed late on Friday night that a third boy, 14, was brought to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by his mother with a gunshot wound to his calf. He was listed in stable condition.

Vanore explained that another 14-year-old boy was detained by the officers at the scene. Police said he is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault, PIC, REAP and conspiracy.

On Dec. 18, 2024, Vanore announced that police identified two more 14-year-old boys as suspects in the shooting and served warrants at their home. One of the teen suspects was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy and other related offenses.

Police continue to search for the third suspect. They are also searching for anyone else who may have been involved in the fight and shooting.

Police continue to look for more witnesses and evidence as the investigation continues, Vanore said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270 or provide anonymous tips at 215-686-TIPS.

Vendor describes witnessing the incident

One vendor, Lily Lough, was helping customers at her jewelry booth when the incident happened. Lough said that when they heard what sounded like gunshots, it took a second to register what was happening.

"We couldn't believe ourselves," Lough explained. "We just stayed down."

Once they realized there was a shooting, Lough and her customers hid under the table inside her booth and covered themselves with metal chairs.

"It was very scary," she said. "All I saw was people running away."

The skating rink stayed closed for the rest of Friday night.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Center City District President and CEO Prema Katari Gupta released a statement regarding the shooting:

"We are deeply saddened by the shooting that occurred early yesterday evening in Dilworth Park, a space we are committed to maintaining as a safe and welcoming environment for the region. Our hearts go out to the three teenagers who were injured and all those impacted by senseless violence.

The safety of visitors, merchants and park staff is our highest priority. Immediately after we received word of the incident, we shut down operations at Dilworth Park, including the rink, the cabin and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market. Today, and in the coming days, we will be working with police and city officials to ensure that Dilworth Park remains a safe and welcoming space for everyone.

It is important to emphasize that this was an isolated incident at Dilworth Park, which has seen more than 11 million visitors so far this year. A full complement of CCD’s dedicated on-street team is deployed at the park every day, including safety patrol staff and Community Service Representatives, and we will continue working to ensure that it remains a space for patrons to enjoy, during the holidays and year-round."