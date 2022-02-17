Person of Interest Arrested in Stepdad's Killing in Bucks County

A 41-year-old person of interest in his stepfather’s killing was under arrest in Bucks County on Thursday on drug charges after triggering a manhunt.

Brian Joseph Carey was arrested for possession of drugs and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, court records showed. He is considered a person of interest in the killing of his 78-year-old stepfather.

Police found the unidentified victim dead inside his home on the 700 block of Winder Drive in Bristol Township on Tuesday night. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators initially said they believed Carey was driving his stepfather’s silver 2006 Chevy Trailblazer. On Wednesday they found that vehicle empty in Philadelphia.

Court records showed Carey was being held at the Bucks County Jail in Doylestown on $750,000 bail.