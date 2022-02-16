Police Search for Person of Interest in Stepfather's Murder

Police are searching for a man who they say is a person of interest in the murder of his stepfather in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., police arrived at a home on the 700 block of Winder Drive in Bristol Township and found the body of a 78-year-old man inside. The victim’s death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators identified the victim’s stepson, 41-year-old Brian Joseph Carey, as a person of interest in the murder.

Investigators initially said they believed Carey was driving his stepfather’s silver 2006 Chevy Trailblazer. On Wednesday they found that vehicle empty in Philadelphia. They now believe Carey is driving a large red truck.

If you see Carey, do not approach him. Instead, call 911.

Anyone with information on the investigation should call Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 or Bristol Township Detectives at 215-785-4040. You can also submit a tip on the Bucks County District Attorney website.