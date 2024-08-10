Philadelphia

Person in custody following double stabbing in Northeast Philly, police say

Police said the incident incident happened around 12:15 p.m. in the rear of a property located at 600 Edison Ave in the Northeast section of the city

Police are investigating after a man and a woman were stabbed in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. in the rear of a property located at 600 Edison Ave.

Police said a 47-year-old woman had sustained a single stab wound to the stomach and a 20-year-old man had been stabbed once in the left chest and twice in the right arm.

Medics transported both individuals to the hospital and they are listed as stable, according to police.

Police said a male suspect is in custody but no weapon was recovered.

