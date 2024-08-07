Man crashed car on Roosevelt Blvd after being shot in the chest, police say

Traffic was forced down to one lane in both directions on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia after a crash near Old York Road.

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after they were called to the Hunting Park neighborhood of North Philly just before 1 p.m.

A man in his late 30s was found inside a silver-colored Honda CR-V with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

The man had been driving the Honda before colliding into the median on the roadway and another car while traveling northbound, according to police.

Medics took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 1:30 p.m. by doctors, officials said.

SkyForce10 was over the scene on Wednesday, Aug. 7 where cars could be seen traveling slowly in the right line in both directions.

Police were visible on both sides of the median with an SUV that was roped off with yellow tape. There appeared to be damage to the front of the car.

An ambulance was also visible not too far from where the car was stopped.

Police said that no weapons were found and no arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information about this shooting and crash, please call the Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334.

You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.