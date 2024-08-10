Double shooting in North Philly leaves 2 men hospitalized, police say

Police are investigating after a double shooting in North Philadelphia left two men hospitalized Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at 10:14 p.m. on the 1700 block of N. 24th St.

Police said responding officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the right buttock. He was taken to the hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

A second victim, a 47-year-old man had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle and is in critical condition, police said.

No weapons have been recovered at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.