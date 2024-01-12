Philadelphia

Person struck, killed by SEPTA train in University City on Friday, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

SEPTA_Generic_SEPTA_Train.jpg
NBC10

A person was hit by a SEPTA train in University City on Friday night, police said. The person died from their injuries.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. along the Market-Frankford Line between 30th and 34th Street stations, according to officials.

Léelo en español aquí

The person was hit by a westbound train, officials said. The operator of the train and nearly 90 passengers were evacuated from the train.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Philadelphia Jan 11

Teen shot in head on Center City SEPTA platform. 2 teens being charged

Penn's Landing 9 hours ago

Bridge between Old City, Penn's Landing to close as I-95 CAP project moves along

SEPTA Jan 11

SEPTA exploring rate hike, service cuts, as ‘death spiral' looms

Transit officials say that shuttle buses are operating in both directions between 15th and 40th Street stations.

As of 10 p.m. on Friday night, officials say that they do not know why the person was on the tracks.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSEPTA
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us