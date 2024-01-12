Person struck, killed by SEPTA train in University City on Friday, police say

A person was hit by a SEPTA train in University City on Friday night, police said. The person died from their injuries.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. along the Market-Frankford Line between 30th and 34th Street stations, according to officials.

Léelo en español aquí

The person was hit by a westbound train, officials said. The operator of the train and nearly 90 passengers were evacuated from the train.

Transit officials say that shuttle buses are operating in both directions between 15th and 40th Street stations.

As of 10 p.m. on Friday night, officials say that they do not know why the person was on the tracks.