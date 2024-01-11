15-year-old injured after shooting on SEPTA platform in Center City

A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting on a SEPTA platform in Center City Philadelphia Thursday night.

The shooting happened on the westbound SEPTA platform at the 15th Street Station around 9:30 p.m.

According to SEPTA, a person of interest is in custody who is also a juvenile.

MFL: Passengers must board all trains on the eastbound platforms from 5th to 15th Street Station due to police activity. Expect delays. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) January 12, 2024

SEPTA posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that all passengers must board all trains on the eastbound platforms from 5th to 15th Street Station. Everyone should expect delays.

The transit company said from surveillance video it looks like there was some interaction between that victim and suspect starting at City Hall station and then at 15th Street Station the suspect shot the victim.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time and there is no word on what led to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.