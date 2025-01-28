Pennsylvania man accused of sexually assaulting boys, hiding camera in bathroom

A 29-year-old Pennsylvania man is facing multiple charges, including rape, sexual assault, and invasion of privacy, following an extensive investigation out of Berks County.

According to the Berks Country District Attorney's office, in June of 2024, they received a "childline referral" from the Department of Human Services, which alleged that Kemish A. Soto-Munet of Harrisburg had sexually abused a young boy.

Officials said right after Berks County Detectives launched a criminal investigation. The investigation identified at least two juvenile males who Soto-Munet allegedly sexually abused.

During an interview, officials said one of the victims shared that Soto-Munet had sexually abused him when he was 12 years old. The other victim said that he was also sexually abused by Soto-Munet when he was 14 years old. Both victims said that the abuse took place at a home located in the 900 block of Weiser Street in Reading City.

Officials said the investigation also revealed that family members had discovered a hidden "pen camera" mounted within a residence's bathroom. After it was discovered, the camera was turned over to police.

After obtaining a search warrant to examine the camera, Berks County Detectives shared they had found video files of both victims, as well as videos of an additional adult family member, all depicting them using the bathroom.

Officials said Soto-Munet was arrested and charged on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, with multiple counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, sexual abuse of children, invasion of privacy, and corruption of minors.

Soto-Munet remains incarcerated at the Berks County jail.