Penn’s Landing Hosts Screenings Under the Stars

Bring your family or a date to Philly's very own waterfront theater this summer!

Film lovers can enjoy Screenings Under the Stars every Thursday night of July and August. .

The NBC10 and B101 kicks off this event at the RiverStage at Penn’s Landing.

Beginning on July 7th Screenings Under the Stars will feature the following movies:

July 7- "127 Hours"



July 14-"The King's Speech"



July 21-"The Social Network"



July 28- "Eat, Pray, Love"



August 4-"The Green Hornet"



August 11-"Michael Jackson's This Is It"



August 18- "Twilight Saga:Eclipse"



August 25-"Despicable Me"

All screenings are free.



Films in July will start at 8:30 p.m. and at 8 p.m. in August.

For more information about Screenings Under the Stars, and a full list of movies go to delawareriverevents.com.