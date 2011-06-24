Penn’s Landing Hosts Screenings Under the Stars

This free outdoor event features major motion pictures for movie-goers of all ages.

By Magdalena Kolbuszewska

ScreeningsUndertheStars
Edward Savaria

Bring your family or a date to Philly's very own waterfront theater this summer!

Film lovers can enjoy Screenings Under the Stars every Thursday night of July and August. .

The NBC10 and B101 kicks off this event at the RiverStage at Penn’s Landing.

Beginning on July 7th Screenings Under the Stars will feature the following movies:

July 7- "127 Hours"

July 14-"The King's Speech"

July 21-"The Social Network"

July 28- "Eat, Pray, Love"

August 4-"The Green Hornet"

August 11-"Michael Jackson's This Is It"

August 18- "Twilight Saga:Eclipse"

August 25-"Despicable Me"

All screenings are free.

Films in July will start at 8:30 p.m. and at 8 p.m. in August.

For more information about Screenings Under the Stars, and a full list of movies go to delawareriverevents.com.

