Penn’s Landing Hosts Screenings Under the Stars

Bring your family or a date to Philly's very own waterfront theater this summer!
Film lovers can enjoy Screenings Under the Stars every Thursday night of July and August. .
The NBC10 and B101 kicks off this event at the RiverStage at Penn’s Landing.
Beginning on July 7th Screenings Under the Stars will feature the following movies:
July 7- "127 Hours"
July 14-"The King's Speech"
July 21-"The Social Network"
July 28- "Eat, Pray, Love"
August 4-"The Green Hornet"
August 11-"Michael Jackson's This Is It"
August 18- "Twilight Saga:Eclipse"
August 25-"Despicable Me"
All screenings are free.
Films in July will start at 8:30 p.m. and at 8 p.m. in August.
For more information about Screenings Under the Stars, and a full list of movies go to delawareriverevents.com.