Penn Museum Celebrates the Day of the Dead with the 13th Annual CultureFest! Día de los Muertos

The 13th annual CultureFest! Día de los Muertos, presented in partnership with the Mexican Cultural Center, will present Mexico's rich cultural heritage at the Penn Museum! On Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

“One of the most significant and colorful traditions in Mexican culture is Día de Los Muertos, the ‘Day of the Dead.’ The Penn Museum helps to bring that day to life by celebrating the rich cultural heritage that blends Indigenous beliefs with traditions during Spanish colonization,” says Araceli Guenther, President, Board of Directors of the Mexican Cultural Center. “It also fosters a sense of community and national pride, while educating both the Mexican community and residents from different backgrounds about Mexico’s diverse cultural landscape.”

The all-day festival includes an artisan marketplace, activities, and live performances:

11:05 am-11:30 am “Esmeralda LaCor” (music)

11:40 am-11:45 am Welcoming remarks

11:45 am-12:15 pm “Juntas Chicas” (music)

12:35 pm-1:05 pm “Payaso Bombin” (clown)

1:20 pm-1:50 pm “Ballet Folklorico Yaretzi” (dance)

2:00 pm-2:45 pm “Juntas Chicas” (music)

At 3 pm, visitors can enjoy free samples of "Day of the Dead" bread and Mexican hot chocolate. At 3:20 pm, the winners of the community altar contest will be announced by the organizers.

“We are grateful for the long-standing partnership with the Mexican Cultural Center and the Mexican Consulate in Philadelphia,” says Jennifer Brehm, Director of Learning and Public Engagement. “For 13 years, Penn Museum has demonstrated its commitment to preserving and sharing the rich cultural and artistic traditions of the Latine and Hispanic communities through CultureFest! Día de Los Muertos, an important tradition for honoring ancestors. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this cultural heritage.”

A monumental ofrenda—an elaborate communal altar that honors those who have passed—will serve as the event’s centerpiece. Artists Martín Anguiano and Maria Felix collaborated to create this year’s massive ofrenda installation, which will take more than a week to assemble.

“The Mexican Cultural Center couldn’t ask for a better partner for this event than the Penn Museum. Their dedication, expertise, and passion for our shared vision on culture have significantly enhanced our ability to achieve our goals and make a meaningful impact,” Guenther adds.

The Penn Museum’s Mexico and Central America Gallery explores the stories of powerful ancient societies, including the Maya, Aztec, and Zapotec, while welcoming visitors to learn more about the traditions of people living in Mexico and Central America today.

The event is also supported by the Center for Latin American and Latinx Studies at the University of Pennsylvania.

All CultureFest! Día de los Muertos activities are included with Penn Museum admission, and the entire line-up can be found here.