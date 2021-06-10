Camden County

Woman Dies After Being Struck by Police Car in NJ

The deadly crash took place around midnight in Woodlynne, Camden County

A woman died after being struck by a police vehicle in Camden County, New Jersey, overnight.

The crash took place south of the intersection of Woodlynne and Mt. Ephraim avenues in Woodlynne around midnight.

The woman who was struck later died, Camden County spokesman Dan Keashan said. The officer was taken to the hospital and was later released.

Police spent hours early Thursday morning investigating the wreck before clearing it ahead of the morning rush. At one point, a police vehicle could be seen being towed from the scene.

It wasn't known if the officer had the police car lights or siren on at the time of the wreck.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and New Jersey State Police are leading the investigation into exactly what happened, county officials said.

