Patient kills roommate in Norristown State Hospital, police say

Police in Montgomery County are investigating after a patient at Norristown State Hospital was found dead in his room on Sunday.

And officials have charged the man's roommate with his slaying.

According to law enforcement officials, officers were called to the Norristown State Hospital at about 9:45 p.m., on Sunday, after Jacob Gonzalez, 25, was found unresponsive and slumped over in his bed.

Another patient, Kyle Samuels-Robey, 34, who shared a room with Gonzalez, has been charged with murder in this incident.

Police said that at about 9:30 p.m. that evening, a hospital security employee looked into the room the pair shared to see both men laying in their beds.

The employee, officials said, told Gonzalez to go and get his medications and, just three minutes later, at 9:33 p.m., Samuels-Roby asked nurses at the hospital for ice for his swollen hand.

At that time, nurses and security personnel found Gonzalez unresponsive in his bed, according to police.

A follow up autopsy found Gonzalez died of asphyxiation due to compression of his neck, officials said.

Samuels-Robey is in custody in the Montgomery County Correctional facility and he is expected to have a preliminary hearing on murder charges on July 25.