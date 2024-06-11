Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania pastor and nun take leap of faith – go skydiving, all for good reason

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A local pastor and nun took fundraising to new heights!

Rev. John Nguyen and Sister Carolyn of St. Maria Goretti Church in Hatfield, Pennsylvania went skydiving Monday as part of a fundraising challenge.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The duo agreed to make the leap of faith if the kids of the Youth Ministry Program reached their fundraising goal of $15,000.

Since the goal was met, they skydived from a matching 15,000 feet and landed safely near a crowd of cheering church members.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

All of the money raised will go toward the church's youth program, which serves preschool kids through young adult-aged individuals not only in the church community but the greater community of Hatfield.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaMontgomery CountyHatfield Township
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us