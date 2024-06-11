Pennsylvania pastor and nun take leap of faith – go skydiving, all for good reason

A local pastor and nun took fundraising to new heights!

Rev. John Nguyen and Sister Carolyn of St. Maria Goretti Church in Hatfield, Pennsylvania went skydiving Monday as part of a fundraising challenge.

The duo agreed to make the leap of faith if the kids of the Youth Ministry Program reached their fundraising goal of $15,000.

Since the goal was met, they skydived from a matching 15,000 feet and landed safely near a crowd of cheering church members.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

All of the money raised will go toward the church's youth program, which serves preschool kids through young adult-aged individuals not only in the church community but the greater community of Hatfield.