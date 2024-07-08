North Philadelphia

Pair sought in Broad Street assault that left man severely injured

Police in Philadelphia have released new surveillance footage that, they claim, shows the men responsible for a June 19, 2024 attack on Broad Street in which a victim suffered severe head trauma

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia have shared new surveillance footage in the hopes of tracking down two men who, they claim, beat another man in an assault last month, leaving the victim suffering from severe head trauma.

According to police, the two men are sought in an incident that happened on June 19, 2024 at about 11:56 p.m. along the 2600 block of North Broad Street in North Philadelphia when they both approached a man from behind and assaulted him.

Law enforcement officials shared video from the incident and footage that, they said, shows the men suspected in the crime that was taken earlier that same evening, online.

Police officials did not provide further indentifying information on the victim, but said he was knocked to the ground and left after suffering severe head trauma.

The two men believed to be involved in this incident have been described by police as a man with a thin build and dark skin who was wearing all dark clothing and a white mask at the time of the crime as well as a man who was described as having a medium build with light skin and wore a blue hat, black t-shirt, black shorts and sneakers during the assault.

Anyone with information on the men seen in the surveillance footage is asked to contact police by phone or text at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip anonymously, here.

