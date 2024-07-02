Pair sought for repeatedly using fake bills at Chester Co. gas station

Police in Chester County are looking for help from the public to identify two men who, officials claim, have used counterfeit bills repeatedly at the same gas station in Kennett Square.

And, officials said, the same men may have used fake currency in an incident that happened at a CVS in East Bradford Township, as well.

Officials said the first incident happened on May 30, at about 9:15 p.m., when a pair of men entered a Star Gas and Diesel store along the 700 block of W. Cypress Street in Kennett Square and purchased several items using a fake $100 bill.

The same men, police believe, attempted to use counterfeit cash at that same store about two weeks prior. However, in that case, police officials said, a worker at the store noticed that the bill wasn't real and confiscated it.

The men were both described at standing at about five-foot, five-inches tall and rode BMX-style bikes to the gas station.

Also, police are working to determine if the same men may have been involved in passing a counterfeit bill at a CVS in East Bradford Township late last month.

In this case, police said, someone used counterfeit bills to fraudulently purchase items at a CVS located along the 700 block of Miles Road at about 8 p.m. on June 30.

Police are asking anyone who might be able to provide information on these crimes to contact Officer Ortiz of the Kennett Square Police Department at jortiz@kennettsquarepolice.org or you can submit a tip online.