As holidays approach, police in one Bucks County community warn of porch pirates

Police in one Bucks County community are warning residents after seeing a recent uptick in package thefts this holiday season.

Warrington Township Police Department said they're investigating more than a dozen incidents in which thieves have targeted packages within the last few days. While one suspect is already in custody, but investigators urge residents to remain vigilant.

"Tis the season for thefts, unfortunately," said Lt. Glen Gottenberg.

Gottenberg told NBC10 that over a dozen residents had filed police reports complaining their packages were stolen since this past weekend. The thefts all happened at building D at the Westminster Apartment on Valley Road.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

According to Gottenberg, when officers arrived at the scene, they reviewed surveillance video showing a man swiping a package that didn't belong to him, so officers waited to see if he'd strike again.

“Police remained on scene until the next package delivery arrived where the same white male actor in the same clothing arrived on scene and started perusing the packages," said Gottenberg.

Gottenberg shared that officers confronted the suspect and arrested him before he got away again. He has been identified as 37-year-old Dustin Rollins and is facing several charges, including mail theft.

Now, Warrington Township police are trying to determine if more suspects are out there.

Warrington resident Patti Gualtieri told NBC10 she filed a police report with an officer earlier this week after her ring video camera captured someone walking onto her property and sifting through packages before walking away.

Gualtieri said that even though nothing was stolen, she'll no longer leave deliveries unattended.

“Now, if I’m at work and see a package delivered, I’m gonna reach out to my neighbor who is at home and have her bring the packages in," said Gualtieri.

Investigators advise that if you catch a thief in the act, it's best not to interact and contact the police immediately.