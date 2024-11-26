Lower Merion official warns of ‘South American theft group' targeting area homes

A pair of homes were broken into in Montgomery County last week and, law enforcement officials said, there are concerns that the incident are tied to a "South American Theft Group" that has targeted the community in the past.

On Monday, Nov. 24, 2024, Lower Merion Township Commissioner V. Scott Zelov shared a warning with homeowners that two local properties had likely been targeted by "the same South American Theft Group (the name given to this burglary ring by law enforcement) that has been burglarizing homes in higher income communities along the East Coast."

According to Zelov, the first incident happened on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at about 5:21 p.m., when the rear foyer door on a home located along the 1300 block of Waverly Road in Gladwyne was shattered and at least two people entered the home.

In that case, Zelov said, the homeowners weren't home at the time of the incident, and they were alerted by a security alarm. But, the homeowners had been having issues with the alarm, and initially, they ignored the alerts.

However, after they found damage at the home, Zelov said the homeowners reviewed security camera footage and contacted police. This home, Zelov said, was previously targeted by thieves in July of 2023.

Then, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, Zelov said, a neighbor noticed a "suspicious" black Dodge Durango parked along the 600 block of Winsford Road in Bryn Mawr.

The neighbor noticed three or four men in the driveway of the targeted home and, Zelov said, the men were speaking Spanish and fled quickly when the neighbor spotted them.

The homeowners of that property were not home and, Zelov said, when they returned to the property they found "several expensive handbags missing."

The commissioner said that the offenders are believed to have accessed the property by climbing a downspout and breaking into a second floor window.

He warned residents to be alert and to ensure security systems are working correctly and to be vigilant in reporting any suspicious activity in the community.

Previously, at least nine people were arrested and charged after being, allegedly, involved in break-in throughout Montgomery County.

Officials said that they believe these individuals were all part of the same "South American theft ring."