Two suspects wanted in connection to mail theft in Delaware County: police

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a pair of mailbox thieves in Delaware County.

According to police, on Saturday, Sept. 21, around 3 a.m., two suspects used a belt-like tool to access a mailbox at the post office on Lenni Road in Middletown Township.

During this thief, police said the suspects also ripped the security camera off the wall.

The first suspect is described as a male with a mustache. Police said he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and white and black shoes.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The other suspect is also a male, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a "Supreme Team" logo on the back, jeans, and black shoes.

Police said the suspects were driving a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Mercedes C-Class.

Pennsylvania State Police 2

Pennsylvania State Police 2

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Media Barracks at 610-558-7081.