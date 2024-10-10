Pennsylvania

Pa. man charged with murdering his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 2021

Elijah Matias, 23, of Cogan Station, Pa., is charged in the murder of a 3-year-old boy in Reading back in 2021

By David Chang

Police line do not cross

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with murdering the 3-year-old son of his girlfriend back in 2021.

Elijah Matias, 23, of Cogan Station, is charged with murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.

On Jan. 28, 2021, police responded to a home along the 400 block of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading for a report of a 3-year-old boy in respiratory distress. The child was taken to Reading Tower Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m. that night.

Investigators learned the boy was in the care of his mother’s boyfriend -- later identified as Matias – shortly before the 911 call was made.

An autopsy revealed the boy suffered multiple internal and external injuries -- including lacerations to his liver -- and that he died from blunt force trauma. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators conducted several interviews with family members and other people who knew the boy. No arrests were made, however.

In April 2024, Reading Police and Berks County detectives began working together in the investigation as part of the Berks County District Attorney’s Cold Case Initiative. The investigators then reexamined the child’s medical records relating to injuries and physical abuse he suffered prior to his death.

Investigators ultimately determined the boy suffered his fatal injuries hours before his death and that he was under Matias’ care during that timeframe.

Charges were then filed against Matias on Oct. 7, 2024. Matias was then arrested at his home on Oct. 10, 2024. He is currently in custody at Berks County Prison after his bail was denied. Online court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

