The Pennsylvania State Police is joining with more than 300 municipal law enforcement agencies across the state on Monday to kickoff a crackdown effort on aggressive driving.

According to a statement from police officials, the effort will extend from Monday, March 18 through April 28, 2024, and will focus on drivers who engage in aggressive driving -- like, tailgating, sudden stopping, careless passing, running red lights and other behaviors.

In announcing the effort, law enforcement officials said the crackdown comes after there 7,248 crashes in 2022 that were tied to aggressive driving. These incidents resulted in 119 deaths and 510 serious injuries, police said.

Road rage is also a concern with aggressive driving, officials said.

In Philadelphia, this year, there have been several instances of road rage that has led to shooting incidents -- including a road rage shooting in North Philly that left a 37-year-old man dead.

Law enforcement agencies noted that they plan to concentrate efforts on roadways that are known to have a high number of aggressive-driving crashes -- though they did not detail which specific thoroughfares will be targeted in this enforcement effort.

For more information on aggressive driving, visit PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety.