A teenager was hospitalized after being shot several times -- including in the head -- in what Philadelphia police said was a self-defense shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident.

The road rage and shooting played out around 2:30 p.m. Thursday along G Street, near Erie Avenue, in North Philadelphia as the driver of a 2021 Ford Explorer and the people in a Honda Accord got into an argument, Philadelphia police said.

A young man got out of the passenger side of the Honda sedan and pointed a gun with a laser on it at the 38-year-old driver of the Ford SUV, police said Friday.

The Ford driver used his driver-side door to shield himself as "he exited his vehicle and fired his weapon several times at the suspect," police said.

The guy got back into the Honda and the driver sped off, police said. The Ford driver -- who has a license to carry a firearm -- remained on the scene for police officers to arrive.

While police were investigating the shooting scene, they learned that a 19-year-old man was dropped off in a Honda at Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his head, back and arm, investigators said. Doctors listed the 19-year-old in critical condition.

Police held both the SUV and sedan as evidence and said they recovered two guns.

The teenager was being held as a suspect at the hospital, police said, while not naming him.

The Ford driver wasn't charged as investigators found the shooting to be justified as self-defense, police said.