Philadelphia

Police investigate shooting on I-76 in Philly

By David Chang

Police are investigating a shooting on I-76 in Philadelphia Saturday night. 

The shooting occurred on I-76 eastbound near Grays Ferry Avenue around 7 p.m., police confirmed with NBC10. Police have not yet revealed what led to the shooting or if anyone was killed or seriously injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

