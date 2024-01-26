An arrest was made in an apparent road rage shooting that killed a father of four in North Philadelphia earlier this month, police said.

William Parmley was arrested and charged in the murder of 37-year-old Desmond Edwards, according to investigators.

Edwards was inside a Lexus SUV that was traveling along the 5000 block of Ogontz Avenue on Jan. 4 at 11:17 a.m. when shots were fired from the passenger side of an older model tan or brown van, police said.

Edwards was shot in the head and his vehicle crashed into a corner store at 18th Street and Belfield Avenue, police said. Edwards was taken by responding police officers to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:27 a.m. that day.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an incident of road rage.

Investigators later identified the gunman as William Parmley. Parmley was arrested on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. along the 6300 block of Ogontz Avenue, police told NBC10 on Friday.

He is charged with murder, violation of the uniform firearms act - former convict, violation of the uniform firearms act - no license, violation of the uniform firearms act - on streets, and other related offenses.

Online court records don't show any legal representation for Parmley.

Victim's wife speaks out

"What are you trying to get to that fast that you can’t stop… somebody life means nothing because they’re in your way?" Virneal Edwards, the victim's wife, told NBC10's Frances Wang earlier this month.

Edwards' wife said he was a father of four and a family man. On the day of his murder, he was fixing up his daughter's bedroom when he decided to take a quick coffee break.

Edwards was supposed to celebrate his 38th birthday in January and the family was set to take a trip together. It would have been the first time on a plane since coming to Philadelphia from Jamaica two decades ago.

"I wanted to go with him. I wish I could go with him...but at the moment I know the way he loved his kids, I gotta gather the strength," Virneal said.

Prior to the arrest, Virneal asked for prayers for her husband's killer to be found and for her to carry on without her loved one.

"What am I supposed to do without him?" Virneal asked.

