Pennsylvania

Pa. AG charges 5 in retail theft ring that targeted stores across 9 counties

Five people have been charged for their alleged involvement in a retail theft ring that, officials said, spanned nine counties across Southeastern and Southern Pennsylvania

By NBC10 Staff

Five people have been charged in Dauphin County for their alleged involvement in a retail theft ring that, Attorney General Michelle Henry said, spanned nine counties throughout Southeastern and South central Pennsylvania.

In a statement released Monday, Henry's office said that five people -- 19-year-old Marlin Polanco along with Malik McDonald, Cartier Hardy, Homario Oldacre, and Lorenzo Walters, all 20-years-old -- have been charged with operating a retail theft ring that is alleged to have operated across nine counties including Cumberland, Dauphin, York, Lancaster, Union, Lehigh, Berks, Chester and Northumberland for at least three months earlier this year.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Henry said, from February 28 through May 30, the theft ring allegedly targeted over-the-counter medications and other health and beauty products from major retailers including Giant, Weis Markets, and Wegmans in 40 documented incidents.

"These thefts not only impact businesses but also harm our communities by affecting the availability of essential products," said Henry in a statement on these charges. "The collaboration between my office, multiple district attorneys, and local police departments has been instrumental in fighting for justice. Our commitment is to tackle these crimes head-on to protect our communities from these harmful actions."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Henry's office said that the total value of stolen goods is estimated to be worth more than $71,000.

Polanco, McDonald, and Oldacre are currently in custody, but Henry's office said that Hardy and Walters have not yet been apprehended.

An investigation, officials said, is still ongoing.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Woman shot in parking lot of Northeast Philly Wells Fargo Bank, police say

The Lineup 2 hours ago

Back to school: The Lineup

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us