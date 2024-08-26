Pa. AG charges 5 in retail theft ring that targeted stores across 9 counties

Five people have been charged in Dauphin County for their alleged involvement in a retail theft ring that, Attorney General Michelle Henry said, spanned nine counties throughout Southeastern and South central Pennsylvania.

In a statement released Monday, Henry's office said that five people -- 19-year-old Marlin Polanco along with Malik McDonald, Cartier Hardy, Homario Oldacre, and Lorenzo Walters, all 20-years-old -- have been charged with operating a retail theft ring that is alleged to have operated across nine counties including Cumberland, Dauphin, York, Lancaster, Union, Lehigh, Berks, Chester and Northumberland for at least three months earlier this year.

Henry said, from February 28 through May 30, the theft ring allegedly targeted over-the-counter medications and other health and beauty products from major retailers including Giant, Weis Markets, and Wegmans in 40 documented incidents.

"These thefts not only impact businesses but also harm our communities by affecting the availability of essential products," said Henry in a statement on these charges. "The collaboration between my office, multiple district attorneys, and local police departments has been instrumental in fighting for justice. Our commitment is to tackle these crimes head-on to protect our communities from these harmful actions."

Henry's office said that the total value of stolen goods is estimated to be worth more than $71,000.

Polanco, McDonald, and Oldacre are currently in custody, but Henry's office said that Hardy and Walters have not yet been apprehended.

An investigation, officials said, is still ongoing.