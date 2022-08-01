Outdoor Summer Fun: Go Chase These Waterfalls in Pa.

Did you know there are hidden waterfalls in Pennsylvania?

If you're looking to escape the hot temperatures and crowds, explore the stunning waterfalls that this state has to offer.

From the north to the south, you can choose between about 180 bodies of water. Here is a list of locations for you to start your adventure.

Waterfalls at Sycamore Mills Dam

Ridley Creek State Park

Ridley Creek State Park is surrounded with more than 2,600 acres of Delaware County forests and grasslands. It's an oasis of open space near an urban area.

The park is open every day of the year from sunrise to sunset. To access the waterfall, walk straight through the park's gate and it is located to the right.

Miles from Philadelphia: 16 Miles

Mill Creek Falls

York County

Enjoy a quick walk to this unique York County waterfall. In all, the hike is only about 5 minutes from the parking area, but visitors will be rewarded with a beautiful 25-foot waterfall.

Miles from Philadelphia: 22.7 Miles

Sweet Arrow Lake County Park

Pine Grove

Located in the townships of Washington, Pine Grove, and Schuylkill County, The park is open to the public to enjoy the natural beauty and activities like hiking, fishing, and boating that have been enjoyed for generations.

The park opens at sunrise and closes at sunset. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed.

Miles from Philadelphia: 99.4 Miles

Tumbling Waters Waterfall

Tumbling Waters Trail

The difficulty of this hike is moderate, but you can indulge the scenic views of the Delaware River Valley and more along the 3-mile trail to the waterfall.

Keep in mind that there are restrictions on swimming and wading within 50 feet of the waterfall upstream.

Miles from Philadelphia: 120.2 Miles

Shohola Falls

Shohola

Experience this 0.6-mile loop course near Shohola, Pennsylvania. Generally considered an easy route, it takes an average of 14 minutes to complete.

The trail is open all year long and is beautiful to visit any moment. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed.

Miles from Philadelphia: 148.1 Miles

Salt Springs State Park

The 850-acre park has miles of trails and an interesting history. However, most visit to see the beautiful waterfalls along the Fall Brook trail that starts at Wheaton House, which is where the park offices are located.

Miles from Philadelphia: 172.1 Miles

Rainbow Falls

Trough Creek State Park

Open year-round, this park is known for its natural and geological beauty. It is the only waterfall around Raystown Lake. Located on the Balanced Rock Trail, approximately a quarter of a mile from the highway.

Cross the suspension bridge and follow the mossy Rhododendron Trail along the river to a waterfall in the Raystown Lake region.

Miles from Philadelphia: 198.3 Miles

Buttermilk Falls

Buttermilk Falls Natural Area

This site features an impressive 45-foot waterfall and picturesque forest that is part of Hires Run.

It is important to know that this area is fragile to plants and animals. To protect the natural resources, it is recommended to stay within the steps and platform areas.

Miles from Philadelphia: 270.2 Miles

Jonathan Run Falls

Ohiopyle State Park

Found in the southern end of Laurel Ridge, the attraction serves as a gateway to the Laurel Highlands and is impressive and fairly easy to reach. The trail is 1.7 miles and you can see several waterfalls during your hike.

Offering extensive options for activities, you can spend the night under the stars at Kentuck Campground.

Open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Miles from Philadelphia: 272.0 Miles

Pigeon Run Falls

Allegheny National Forest

Accessible via the 2-mile Pigeon Run Falls Trail, this beautiful and remote waterfall located near Marienville, which is better known as the Forest County. It's the perfect spot for bird watching, fishing, and hiking at all levels.

Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash.

Miles from Philadelphia: 298.9 Miles

Wintergreen Gorge Waterfall

Part of the Greater Erie Regional Trail Network, Wintergreen Gorge Waterfall has maintained its charm thanks to students at Penn State Behrend.

This picturesque waterfall is located at the eastern end of Four Mile Creek, which is a tributary of Lake Erie.

Miles from Philadelphia: 373.4 Miles