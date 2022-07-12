It's back! Bear Creek Mountain Resort is bringing some summer fun to Pennsylvania once again with Slide the Slopes -- what they call a thrilling opportunity to enjoy the ski slopes in a whole new way in the warm weather.

The exhilarating experience that began in 2021 allows guests to slide down the mountain on inner tubes through slip n' slide inflatables.

"Our guests had such a great time sliding down Bear Creek and staying cool last summer, we just had to bring it back," Erin Visco, general manager of Bear Creek Mountain Resort, said in a news release.

The fun began July 7, 2022, and runs through Sunday, August 14.

"Slide the Slopes is a fun, safe, and wet adventure where guests can cool off in a dazzling outdoor setting," Visco said. "Participants can enjoy a variety of courses of various lengths, soak up the sunshine, and spend time with friends and family this summer."

The mountain will be taken over by numerous inflatable slip n' slide tubing courses, which the resort says is one of the largest courses of its kind.

If you're local to the Lehigh Valley and Berks County area, Slip the Slopes offers a great staycation attraction for the whole family.

Tickets for the slip n' slide-style experience are $45 for adults or $38 for children 12 and under. Tickets include four full hours of fun on the slides.

Parking is free at the Slip the Slopes designated entrance.

If you're traveling a distance to experience the fun, the resort has a 116-room hotel, two restaurants and Mountain Activity Center for guests to create an active, exciting getaway.

Grab tickets on the Bear Creek Mountain Resort website.