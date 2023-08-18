Students everywhere are getting ready for back to school, but some students in Philadelphia won't be going to their normal school buildings this year as asbestos cleanup continues.

Some families are still trying to deal with all of the changes after a year of various school closures because of damaged asbestos.

Building 21 High School and Mitchell Elementary are among the schools that have been cleared to reopen, but Frankford High School is only partially reopening.

"We had some issues with damaged asbestos last year, so we’re happy to tell you that the Frankford School will have a special wing devoted to 10 through 12th graders. The ninth graders will be going over to Clemente," Monique Braxton of the Philadelphia School District said.

South Philadelphia's Universal Vare Charter Middle School will be closed for the school year and students will be learning at the McDaniel Annex Building.

This all comes after the School District of Philadelphia sued the City of Philadelphia over a 2022 law that had dictated how the city managed environmental hazards, including asbestos, in school buildings. In July, the city and the school district announced a settlement agreement that promises more inspections and transparency.

Meanwhile, 700 newly hired teachers and counselors spent the last week in an orientation program that will hopefully set them up to hit the ground running.