The School District of Philadelphia sued the City of Philadelphia over a 2022 law that had dictated how the city managed environmental hazards, including asbestos, in school buildings.

On Wednesday, the city and the school district announced a settlement agreement that promises more inspections and transparency.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia School District is getting ready for the school year.

Crews were power-washing the outside of Mitchell Elementary in Kingsessing Wednesday, but the real work is happening inside over the summer.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The school district worked to remediate damaged asbestos that forced the school to shut down last year.

Mitchell Elementary was one of six schools closed because of asbestos issues.

Respresentivates for the school district told NBC10 they plan for all Philly schools to be back open this September.

"The government should invest to help clean up the schools because children live in the area and this is where they have to go. A lot of them can’t go out of the city to go to school,” one community member said.

Philadelphia City Council's Education Committee devoted hours Wednesday morning to talking with the district about how to keep schools open and students safe.

“I’m very proud of the fact that we have found a way to talk about sustainability and keeping up with what’s required under the law,” Board president Reginald Streater said.

The District will inspect all school buildings twice each year and post reports online.

Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement that this agreement reflects "the shared priority of maintaining safe and healthy schools."

The settlement also gives the district $2.5 million from the Department of Public Health to improve data management about environmental hazard reporting so people can see the work being done in their children's schools for themselves.

This comes as a welcomed tool for community members worried about safety above all else.

Several Philadelphia school district schools closed during the school year after asbestos was detected in older buildings. Asbestos is a group of naturally occurring fibrous minerals that are resistant to heat and corrosion that were used in insulation, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The school district has an asbestos FAQ posted on its website that they hope helps answer some questions.