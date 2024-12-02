One more chance to speak up on Sixers arena plan

After several rounds of hearings on a proposal to bring a $1.3 billion arena for the Philadelphia 76ers to Center City, on Monday night, Dec. 2, 2024, City Council's Committee of the Whole will hold, what could be, the final opportunity for members of the public to provide input before the plan heads to a vote.

On Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, from 6 to 9 p.m. at City Hall, City Council will host its final scheduled hearing for public testimony on the Sixers arena plan.

Then, a final legislative hearing will be held in City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, all throughout the day. The plan could then be moved out of committee and, potentially, be heard for a first reading at City Council's meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.

Depending on what happens at that meeting, the legislative package of bills for the arena plan could then potentially be voted on by City Council during its meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

City Council's Committee of the Whole has been holding a series of hearings on the plan to bring a new arena for the Philadelphia 76ers to Center City, between Market and Filbert streets at 10th and 11th streets since Nov. 12, 2024.

Many in the communities closest to the proposed site of the arena have long opposed the plan.

Also, City Council has also created a website to provide additional information on the ongoing Sixers arena deliberations. It's here: https://phlcouncil.com/arena-info/.

How to sign up to testify

Anyone who hasn't already signed up to speak at the Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, hearing with the Chief Clerk's Office for City Council may still have the opportunity to testify by coming to the public comment sessions inside Room 400, on the fourth floor of City Hall and signing up and testify at that day’s hearing.

If anyone needs translation services during the Sixers Arena hearings, contact the Chief Clerk’s Office at 215-686-3407 or arena.hearings@phila.gov.

Proposed Sixers Arena timeline

Even though Mayor Cherelle Parker has openly supported the Sixers proposal to build a new arena in Center City, the decision falls on City Council.

The Sixers have about a month left to get the arena approved so they can get construction started, with the hopes of the proposed arena opening in 2031, when their current lease at the Wells Fargo Center is up.

They are planning for there to be six years of construction to build the new arena.