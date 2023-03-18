Person Killed in Shooting on Atlantic City Boardwalk

Police are investigating after a shooting outside a burger restuarant in Atlantic City left one person dead.

According to police, the incident happened just after 2 a.m. outside of a Johnny Rockets restaurant along the Atlantic City boardwalk.

Officials have not yet provided details about the individual who died in the shooting, nor has there been any information yet shared on what might have led to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.