One Dead After Juniata Park Shooting

One person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning along Lawndale Street

By Hayden Mitman

Police respond to a deadly shooting in Juniata Park on Saturday.
Philadelphia police said one person has died after a shooting that occoured in the early morning on Saturday in the city's Juniata Park neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to a home along the 4300 block of Lawndale Street, shortly before 1 a.m., where they found a person -- who has not yet been identified -- in a rear alley, unresponsive after being shot.

Homicide detectives confirmed a short time later that the individual had died.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

