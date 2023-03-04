One Dead After Juniata Park Shooting

Philadelphia police said one person has died after a shooting that occoured in the early morning on Saturday in the city's Juniata Park neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to a home along the 4300 block of Lawndale Street, shortly before 1 a.m., where they found a person -- who has not yet been identified -- in a rear alley, unresponsive after being shot.

Homicide detectives confirmed a short time later that the individual had died.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

