Rep. Brendan Boyle presents $1.8 million to Old City for safety, green space upgrades

An historic section of Philadelphia is getting more than $1 million to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

U.S. Congressman Brendan Boyle presented a check for $1.8 million to the Independence Historical Trust on Monday in Old City.

The money is from the federal initiative known as the Community Project Funding program.

It will be used to build a new plaza at 2nd and Market streets along with improved street crossings, bike lanes and green space.

“Time always brings wear and tear and this intersection has been negatively impacted by general wear and tear, as well as a lack of investment," Congressman Boyle said. "Such an important space for our city is deserving of an appearance that befits its stature, and through this project, we will deliver that.”

The new plaza will be dedicated to the Lenni Lenape Leader Chief Tamanend who, officials said, signed the peace treaty with William Penn. There are plans to make space to celebrate and learn about Indigenous history.

Congressman Dwight Evans also presented a check of $750,000 to the organization, so there is now $2.7 million coming to improve Old City.