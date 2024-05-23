A man is accused of stabbing his wife and mother-in-law to death inside a Northeast Philadelphia home.

On May 21, 58-year-old Alma Barberena visited her parents' home on the 6000 block of Bingham Street to help them with a telemedical appointment, investigators said. At some point between 11 a.m. and noon, Alma Barberena's husband, 43-year-old Leandro Barberena, arrived at the home and stabbed his wife as well as his mother-in-law, 75-year-old Angela Trejo, according to police.

Leandro Barberena then called 911 and claimed he had found his wife and mother-in-law unresponsive inside the home, officials said.

Police arrived at the home shortly after 1:30 p.m. that day and found both women unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds inside the basement. Police also said Leandro Barberena had multiple cuts on his hands which he claimed occurred when he was moving tiles.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Both Trejo and Alma Barberena were pronounced dead by medics at 1:45 p.m. that day.

Police said they found a glove covered in blood at the crime scene. They then obtained a search warrant for Leandro Barberena's vehicle where they found another bloody glove, investigators said.

Leandro Barberena was then arrested and charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.

Police said there were no previous reports of domestic incidents for Barberena and as of now they don't have a possible motive in the double homicide.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Online records don't list any legal representation for Barberena.

Neighbors described Trejo as a kind woman who lived with her husband. They also described the area where the deadly double stabbing took place as a safe and family-friendly neighborhood.

“You would think that this is a very safe environment,” Marylee Rodriguez, a neighbor, told NBC10. “So for two women to be dead, that breaks my heart. Honestly speaking.”