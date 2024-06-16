Kensington

2 men hurt in shooting outside Kensington bar

Police officials said they are investigating after two men -- a 20-year-old and a 31-year-old -- were shot outside of Jack's Famous Bar near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues early Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting that happened in the early morning hours on Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened just after 2 a.m. in front of Jack's Famous Bar, located near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

Officials said that, at that time, a 31-year-old man was shot three times, including once in the chest, and a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Police transported the younger man to a nearby hospital while the other victim was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle, officials said.

Both men were listed in stable condition, officials said.

Investigators told NBC10 that they have recovered eight shell casings outside the bar and they are working to determine if the men were injured as the result of a shoot out.

Officials have not yet announced any arrests in this incident, but an investigation is ongoing.

