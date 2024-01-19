Officials ID suspect in stabbing at Center City SEPTA station 

Officials have identified and charged the suspect in a stabbing at a Center City SEPTA station.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, at 4 a.m., Jason Howard, 33, was speaking with another man on the subway platform at the SEPTA station on 15th and Market streets, investigators said.

Howard then allegedly stabbed the man several times. The victim fled the station and ran to the hospital where he was treated for wounds to his lower back.

Investigators said the stabbing was captured on surveillance video. Police issued a patrol alert and Howard was captured by officers on 1500 Walnut Street around 3 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said he was wearing the same clothes he had on in the surveillance video and he was also in possession of a knife.

Howard is charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and other related offenses. He is being held on $275,000 bail.

Investigators said Howard and the victim are both homeless. You can find information on helping the homeless in Philadelphia here.

This is the latest violent incident to involve SEPTA property near City Hall. A teenage boy was shot at the 15th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line just one week ago. He died days later and two teenagers were charged as adults in his death.