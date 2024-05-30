After a food inspector found numerous issues at the Famous 4th Street Deli in Philadelphia's Queen Village section, the noted eatery has been shut down until it can address the concerns.

As initially reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, during an inspection held on Wednesday, an inspector for the city's Department of Health found at least seven violations that called for intervention, including several repeated violations.

In a report, the inspector listed a number of violations that were claimed to have been evident on Wednesday, including "mouse turds on the food contact surfaces" of a deli slicer, evidence of rodent activity on prep tables and in corners, under and behind equipment, unproperly stored food, no protection on a window to keep out insects and rodents among other concerns.

Because of these issues, the deli has been issued a cease operation order and must address these violations and be reinspected in order to reopen.

Famous 4th Street Deli was founded in 1923 on the corner of 4th and Bainbridge streets. In addition to its oversized corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, the restaurant is know for being a hub for Philadelphia politicians each Election Day. The Jewish deli has also been featured in movies such as the 1993 drama "Philadelphia" and the 2005 romance "In Her Shoes" and on Food Network's "The Rachel Ray Show."