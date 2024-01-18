Center City Philadelphia

Person hurt in stabbing at Center City SEPTA station

This is the 2nd violent incident at the 15th Street station in the past week

By Dan Stamm and Brenna Weick

Police taped off part of Dilworth Park, just outside Philadelphia City Hall, after a person was stabbed at a Center City SEPTA station.

The incident took place at the 15th Street Station before 5 a.m. Thursday, police said.

A person was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, police said.

A person was also detained as investigators continued to search for a weapon, police said.

Several trolley lines bypassed the station after the stabbing, SEPTA said.

Trolley lines resumed around 6:25 a.m. "Passengers may experience residual delays while full operations are restored," SEPTA warned.

Police could be seen taking some evidence from outside the station. Then, just after 6 a.m., officers removed the tape and cleared the scene outside City Hall.

This is the latest violent incident to happen on SEPTA property near City Hall. A teenage boy was shot at the 15th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line just one week ago. He died days later and two teenagers were charged as adults in his death.

This story is developing and will be updated.

