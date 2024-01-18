Person hurt in stabbing at Center City SEPTA station

Police taped off part of Dilworth Park, just outside Philadelphia City Hall, after a person was stabbed at a Center City SEPTA station.

The incident took place at the 15th Street Station before 5 a.m. Thursday, police said.

A person was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

A person was also detained as investigators continued to search for a weapon, police said.

Several trolley lines bypassed the station after the stabbing, SEPTA said.

Rte 36,34,10,11,13: Trolleys are bypassing 15th Street Station in both directions until further notice due to police activity. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) January 18, 2024

Trolley lines resumed around 6:25 a.m. "Passengers may experience residual delays while full operations are restored," SEPTA warned.

Police could be seen taking some evidence from outside the station. Then, just after 6 a.m., officers removed the tape and cleared the scene outside City Hall.

This is the latest violent incident to happen on SEPTA property near City Hall. A teenage boy was shot at the 15th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line just one week ago. He died days later and two teenagers were charged as adults in his death.

This story is developing and will be updated.