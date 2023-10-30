Man killed in carjacking near an Islamic Center, police say

A man was shot and killed during a carjacking that happened outside of an Islamic Center in Upper Darby Sunday night.

Police say the victim, a 65-year-old man, was shot in the chest near the Masjid Al-Madinah Islamic Center. He was pronounced dead by medics.

The shots were fired around 7:45 p.m. when people were entering the mosque for evening prayer, according to Brother Siddique with the Islamic Center.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the area of 69th and Walnut. Please avoid the area. We will update as soon as we can. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) October 30, 2023

Brother Siddique said that he heard four shots fired.

The victim’s car was taken and was recovered by police a short time later, Upper Darby Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said.

At this time police do not believe this incident was a hate crime or motivated by bias or based on the victim’s membership to the mosque.

It is believed to be a random act of violence and a carjacking, according to Bernhardt.

At this time there is no further information from the police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.