Officer Shoots Armed Man in Wawa Parking Lot

Gunfire erupted in a Wawa parking lot in Reading, Pennsylvania when a police officer shot an armed man Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The Berks County District Attorney's office said the shooting happened on the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue shortly before 5 p.m.

The man who had the gun was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, county officials said.

SkyForce10 over the scene showed a dark-colored Chevy Malibu with its front doors opened and back window shattered. The car was stopped across parking lots in front of the store.

The Wawa was surrounded by crime scene tape and police vehicles as the investigation continued.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.